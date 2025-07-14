Study finds cheapest grocery stores in Massachusetts. Here’s the list

BOSTON — Looking for a deal on your groceries?

A new study has found the cheapest grocery stores in every state.

The recent study by NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 grocery stores across the country.

“We looked at 136 supermarket chains in hundreds of cities across the country and found the least expensive stores, on average, in every state and major city,” according to the site.

The study found that large retailers Target or Walmart sell the least expensive groceries in 23 out of 50 states.

But those two retailers didn’t get top billing as cheapest grocery store in the Bay State.

Price Rite earned the top spot among affordable grocery stores in Massachusetts, according to the study.

Target came in second, followed by Hannaford Supermarket, Wegmans and Big Y World Class Market.

If you still get sticker shock while going through the aisles at your local supermarket, there are ways to save, experts say.

NetCredit offered the following tips to save money on supermarket groceries:

Use the store’s loyalty program to accumulate points and access discounts. Make a list and stick to it — don’t get distracted by special offers on non-essentials. Go alone and when it’s quiet. Hungry children and bustling aisles can entice you to make deviations from your shopping list. Buy the store’s own branded version of goods unless you are certain the branded version offers proven nutritional benefits. Buy in-season produce. Fruit and veg that are in season tend to be both healthier and cheaper. Stores tend to reduce near-to-expiry goods at regular times of the day or week. Figure out when your local store clerk goes around with the price reduction stickers — if you shop with the idea of putting together meals from what’s reduced, it’s the one exception to sticking to your list.

