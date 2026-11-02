Students, staff evacuated from Medway Middle School after bomb threat

MEDWAY, Mass. — Students and staff at Medway Middle School were forced to evacuate Monday after police said it received a bomb threat.

Officers said parents were called to the school in the afternoon to pick up students.

Police said they believe the threat was a hoax. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The threat is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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