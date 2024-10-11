Students removed from North Shore school after making ‘hit list’, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — Two students have been removed from a school on the North Shore after police say they made a “hit list” that had the names of classmates on it.

Officers and administrators at the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers learned of concerning actions and threatening remarks made by two students on Oct. 3, according to the Danvers Police Department.

In a statement, police said, “It was reported that these students had created a ‘hit list’ with the names of fellow classmates. The students in question have both been identified and removed from the school.”

Police noted that the names of the students involved are being withheld for confidentiality requirements and that all families involved have been contacted by the school.

In a statement, the school said, “We take any threat to our school community seriously and will follow the direction of our law enforcement. Our priority is to take care of all of our students and staff and we will continue to do so. We will continue to update our families and staff as information becomes available.”

Danvers police are investigating the incident with the help of school administrators and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

