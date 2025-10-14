Students at New Hampshire school dismissed early after staffer struck by car

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Students at a school in Pembroke, New Hampshire, were dismissed early on Tuesday after a staff member was struck by a car during morning drop-off, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian outside the Pembroke Hill Elementary School found an adult who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

*Incident Alert* Our department responded to the Pembroke Hill School this morning for a motor vehicle collision... Posted by Pembroke NH Police Department on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

No students were injured, but the incident prompted an early dismissal, the Pembroke School Board announced.

“Due to an unexpected car accident during drop off this morning, involving a staff member, Hill School has a need for early dismissal,” the board wrote in a Facebook post. “All students are safe, and those who have been impacted were contacted.”

The school board is aware of the situation this morning at Hill School. Please see the attached communication by... Posted by Pembroke NH School Board - SAU 53 on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries suffered by the staff member, and it wasn’t clear if the driver involved was facing charges.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

