Student’s alleged threat against Billerica Police Department prompts investigation

BILLERICA - The Billerica Police Department are currently looking into a threat that was made against the department last night, authorities announce Tuesday.

On Monday, September 16th, at approximately 9 P.M., the Billerica Police were alerted by the Billerica Public Schools of a threat that was posted on social media that was directed towards the police department.

The police department launched a preliminary investigation and identified the individual as a student of Billerica Memorial High School. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no danger deemed to the public nor the police department. and the threat was deemed not credible. The threat itself was not directed towards Billerica High School, out of caution, however, there will be an increased police presence at all Billerica Public School.

“I would like to acknowledge the school district and school community for alerting us to this online threat,” said Chief Roy Frost. ‘The safety of our community and of our department members is our top priority and we take threats such as these extremely serious.”

The incident will remain under investigation as the Police Department and School District determine how to properly address the student’s behavior. No charges or citations have been filed.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

