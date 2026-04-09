Student pointed knife at classmates during incident at Cape Cod school, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a student pointed a knife at classmates during an incident at a school on Cape Cod on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Staff at Bourne High School contacted resource officers shortly after 8 a.m. to report that a student had brought a knife into the building, prompting an emergency response, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Officers responding to the incident learned the student had been wielding a folding pocketknife, which they allegedly said they used while fishing on Wednesday night.

Based upon initial interviews with witnesses, the student in question reportedly pulled out the pocketknife and pointed it in the direction of classmates during two separate verbal altercations, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

“Thanks to the prompt reporting by our school community and the swift response of staff and local law enforcement, the situation was safely and quickly resolved,” Bourne Public Schools said. “There is no ongoing threat to any students, staff, or the broader school community.”

Police say that the student walked down to the office with the knife and surrendered it to school staff after the reported altercations.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the student would face charges, but the school district noted, “The Bourne Police Department is currently investigating this matter. Bourne High School is also addressing the situation internally in accordance with the district’s code of conduct and disciplinary policies.”

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