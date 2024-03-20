Student facing criminal charges for bringing a firearm into a Mass. high school, police say

ABINGTON, Mass. — A teen is facing criminal charges after bringing a BB pistol into Abington High School on Tuesday, police said.

Abington Police responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. after Principal Jonathan Bourne was alerted of a possible firearm on school grounds.

Bourne said a student reported witnessing another student brandishing a firearm in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The student was quickly identified and removed from class without incident, according to police.

Officers recovered a black-colored BB pistol that is virtually indistinguishable from a Glock 19 9 mm handgun.

The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

