Structure fire likely caused by E-bike, according to authorities

WHITMAN, Mass. — A fire in Whitman on Friday afternoon was likely caused by an E-bike, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., authorities were notified by the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center of a report of a garage fire with someone possibly still inside on Donahue Drive.

Firefighters reached the scene within minutes and found smoke showing from an attached two-vehicle garage.

It was soon discovered that a homeowner had already extinguished the fire in the garage.

Firefighters helped to overhaul the area of the fire to ensure there was no extension into the home. They also ventilated the smoke.

An initial investigation determined that the fire started in the area of a charging E-bike.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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