Striking Marblehead teachers to face massive fine as 3 North Shore communities remain out of school

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The striking teachers in Marblehead are set to face $50,000 fines following an Essex Superior Court judge’s ruling.

The Marblehead Education Association will be fined $50,0000 if the teachers do not abandon the strike and return to work by 6:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Fellow striking unions, the Gloucester Teacher Association and the Beverly Teachers Association, also had $50,000 fines imposed on them Wednesday night.

The fines will increase incrementally by $10,000 each additional school day that the strike continues.

The students in each of the three districts are waiting to hear if classes will resume Friday. The teachers in the three North Shore Communities have been striking since last week.

All three unions are pushing for better pay and other benefits.

Despite the ongoing strike, Marblehead schools will be allowing their students to take the field for sports and other extracurricular activities this weekend.

The ruling allows Marblehead football’s Friday night playoff game against Grafton to proceed as scheduled.

Marblehead schools will use non-teacher workers to help support this weekend’s activities.

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group