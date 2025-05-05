‘It’s very scary’: Emmanuel College students react after admissions director charged with sex crimes

BOSTON — Students at Emmanuel College are appalled after learning an Assistant Admissions Director was fired for allegedly trying to solicit sex from college applicants.

“It concerns me, definitely, the fact that I go to school here it concerns me, but I’m glad that they told us,” said Lauren Pridham, a student at Emmanuel College.

Jacob Henriques is charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

The president of Emmanuel College notified students about it this weekend.

“That he wasn’t allowed on campus property or with our programs, he wasn’t able to access them anymore,” said Pridham.

Federal investigators say Henriques had given a college tour to prospective students in April and used their forms to later contact them for commercial sex.

In one instance, the FBI says Henriques texted a 17-year-old girl who was planning on attending Emmanuel and offered to pay her $400 for “some fun” while sending her pornographic material.

Police say the victim blocked him on her phone, but he continued to reach out via email.

“I just think it’s really scary, I’m going to be a senior next year, I just feel like at that age you’re vulnerable and you’re just so excited to go to school, you think anyone reaching out to you, you think like oh they’re paying attention to me, so it’s very scary,” said Kaitlyn Shea, a student at Simmons.

Emmanuel College released the following statement:

“Emmanuel College is saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee. They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident. Because the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority, and consistent with established policies, we took strong action upon learning of this issue, immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation that led to the prompt termination of the individual. We have cooperated fully with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so.”

“I’m grateful Emmanuel took action against them; they didn’t let it get swept under the rug,” said Shea.

Henriques will be arraigned Monday in federal court in Boston.;

