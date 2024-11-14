Marblehead sports allowed to play this weekend as teacher strike continues

MARBLEHEAD, Mass — Even as school doors remain closed, kids in Marblehead will be allowed to play ball as the teacher strike threatens to extend into another week.

Interim Superintendent John Robidoux said Thursday he reversed his decision to pause athletics after determining that the schools can safely allow games and other events to take place this weekend.

“This is just a small step in normalizing the student’s experience during these challenging times,” Robidoux wrote in a letter to the school community. “As the leader, I will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make decisions accordingly. I remain cautiously optimistic that the ongoing mediation will result in an agreement and students will be back within the classrooms in short order.”

The ruling allows Marblehead football’s Friday night playoff game against Grafton to proceed as scheduled.

Marblehead athletics affected by strike

“They’re milestone events and we either participate as Marblehead athletes and performers or we’re not allowed to show up, forbidden to show up,” said Jon Wales, a father whose two sons play football at the high school, told Boston 25 Wednesday.

Wales not only spoke to the select board Wednesday, but also brought this issue to court.

Marblehead schools will use non-teacher workers to help support this weekend’s activities.

School was canceled once again for thousands of students on the North Shore Thursday as a teacher strike continues in three different districts. All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

The Gloucester Teachers Association (GTA) and Beverly Teachers Association (BTA) were fined $50,000, and The Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals (GAEP) was fined $15,000 after missing the 6 p.m. deadline to return to work, in accordance with an Essex Superior Court judge’s ruling.

Both the Gloucester Teachers Union and Beverly Teachers Union will be fined an additional $10,000 for every day the strike continues and the Gloucester Paraprofessionals Union will be fined an additional $5,000 for each day.

Marblehead schools have not had any fines levied against them as of yet.

All three parties are pushing for better pay and other benefits.

