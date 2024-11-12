School canceled tomorrow in 3 North Shore communities amid ongoing teacher strikes

NORTH SHORE — School is canceled for Tuesday in Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead as striking teachers and school committees fail to reach an agreement.

The three towns’ teachers’ unions will be facing fines if no deal is reached to return to school Monday night.

In a statement, Gloucester Public Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis confirmed a deal between the teachers union and district officials could not be reached.

“Unfortunately, the teachers union indicated today that they will not comply with a court order to return to school on Tuesday morning,” Superintendent Lummis said. “With no agreement yet reached through mediation, and the teachers and paraprofessionals continuing their strike, the Gloucester Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. As a result, all after-school activities must also be canceled on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.”

He said each missed school day will be added to the end of the school year.

Negotiations were back on Monday in Beverly and Marblehead as teachers continued picketing.

The Beverly Teachers Association says they’re holding on to the most important issues to their members and students.

Teachers say negotiations with the district were limited Sunday.

Demands have consisted of better wages and benefits for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as paid parental leave.

The union says the school committee’s proposal for paraprofessionals would increase their pay to $28,000 a year, but the school committee reported a tentative agreement was met on school community health and safety.

Marblehead teachers say the school committee was unavailable to bargain Sunday, hoping to meet them at the negotiating table this morning.

“This is unconscionable,” said MEA President Jonathan Heller after the MEA bargaining team showed up Sunday morning to begin a bargaining session scheduled by a state-appointed mediator only to have no representative from the School Committee show up.”

Beverly’s teachers were back at the bargaining table at 9 a.m. on Monday.

By mid-afternoon, the school committee said they’re working through mediation to get children and teachers back into the classroom.

“The union’s all-or-nothing strategy — and their conspiring with other MTA unions in neighboring communities on this illegal strike — is only hurting the students,” a spokesperson for the school committee wrote in a statement sent to Boston 25 News. “We want our school doors open, but so far the MEA is refusing to consider realistic options that are in the best interest of students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

