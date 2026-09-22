Street closed in Dennis after truck hits power lines

DENNIS, Mass. — Dennis police are asking residents to avoid an area after a truck struck down power lines in a neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police said power has since been restored, but New Boston Road and Beach Street are still closed.

Utility crews restored power to the area in less than an hour.

Detours have been put in place.

Residents are asked to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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