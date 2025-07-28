Stoughton man arrested, charged with multiple firearm offenses in Roxbury

BOSTON — A Stoughton man was arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offenses after a ShotSpotter activation in Roxbury.

36-year-old Joshua Cooper was taken into custody and charged with:

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Resisting arrest

Three counts of assault and battery on a police officer

According to the Boston Police Department, on Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 3:00 a.m. on Gleason Street in Roxbury, where they encountered a large group of people blocking traffic.

As the officers began approaching the crowd, people began to disperse. That’s when officers noticed Cooper with his hand in his pocket and an empty holster clipped to his pants.

Officers attempted to detain Cooper, but he resisted, leading to his arrest. A key fob fell from his pocket, which led officers to a vehicle parked illegally nearby.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0 firearm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, which could hold twelve rounds.

Detectives also found a spent shell casing at the scene, although it’s unclear if it was connected with Cooper.

Officers transported Cooper for booking. During the booking process, Cooper refused to cooperate and assaulted officers, resulting in additional charges.

Cooper is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group