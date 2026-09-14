Dedham police investigating assault at Condon Park

Dedham police are investigating an assault that left a man injured Saturday night.

According to the Dedham police, officers responded to Condon Park around 10:04 PM after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault and battery.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from physical injuries.

Police and emergency personnel provided medical aid at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Investigators obtained descriptions of individuals believed to be involved in the incident and later located several juveniles in the parking lot of East Dedham Plaza.

Police said preliminary information indicates the parties encountered one another at Condon Park before the interaction escalated.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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