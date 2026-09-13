Boston police seek suspect after stolen vehicle taken with child inside in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft that turned into a kidnapping investigation in Roxbury.

The incident occurred around 9:16 PM on Saturday in the area of Crawford Street and Warren Street.

Investigators said the suspect stole a vehicle while a child was still in the back seat.

Police launched an investigation and later located both the vehicle and the child safely in the area of Draper Street and Bentham Street.

The Boston Police Department said detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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