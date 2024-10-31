Stormy Daniels honored as first annual ‘Salem’s Witches’ Woman of Power Award’

SALEM, Mass. — Actress Stormy Daniels was honored in the Witch City Thursday afternoon.

She received the first annual “Salem’s Witches’ Woman of Power Award.”

Daniels told Boston 25 News she’s been practicing witchcraft since she was a child and was humbled when she learned she would be honored in a ceremony.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” she said. “But it’s not just for me, it’s for every woman out there who stands up for herself and stands up for herself the best way possible this week is by going to the polls.”

Daniels says she experienced a witch hunt of her own after she went public, alleging an affair with former President Donald Trump.

