‘Makes the city look bad’: 4 people shot during large gathering in Brockton after World Cup match

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating a shooting after the Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

Four people were shot while hundreds of people were gathered on Main Street for what was supposed to be a celebration after the match.

“There were mad people running, but I didn’t hear any shots,” Jerry DeBarros said.

Police responded to the intersection of Main and Park Streets shortly before midnight for reports of gunfire.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

All four people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown, and their identities have not been released.

“A lot of people think it’s just like Cape Verdeans or Brockton people, but it’s like people coming in from all around, like Providence, New Bedford, Taunton, Boston,” Luis North said.

Cape Verde made history Friday night by advancing to the next stage of the World Cup after tying Saudi Arabia.

With Brockton having such a large Cape Verdean population, soccer fans said it’s unfortunate this has to happen during what should be a fun time in the city.

“You got a couple of knuckleheads, whether they’re younger or older people, it just makes the city look bad, it makes the community look bad,” North said.

Just last weekend, there were three separate shootings after World Cup watch parties, and police are still investigating all three incidents.

For Friday night’s World Cup watch parties, police ramped up security and had extra patrols throughout the city.

Next, Cape Verde will take on Argentina on Friday.

“If we win the next game, be prepared to see mad police here,” said DeBarros. “If we win that one, then that might be in the history...they need to shut down Brockton if Cape Verde wins.”

Police said they are actively investigating Friday night’s shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot in a crowded downtown Brockton neighborhood late Friday night following Cape Verde’s FIFA World Cup match.

Preliminary information indicates that hundreds of people had gathered in the Main Street area after the match when Brockton police received multiple reports of gunfire shortly before midnight, the Brockton Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street and Park Street found at least four people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the gunfire, and no suspect information has been made public.

The large crowd in Brockton came as Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw, a 0-0 result against Saudi Arabia to advance in the tournament.

A person who was celebrating told Boston 25 News that it’s unfortunate some had to ruin the fun.

“A lot of people think it’s just Cape Verdeans or Brockton people, but it’s like, it’s people coming in from all around,” the man said. “Providence, New Bedford, Taunton, Boston, people coming around from all around, they see it from the last couple of times, and it’s like it just keeps going, so like you’ve got a couple of knuckleheads, whether they’re younger people or older people, it just makes the city look bad and makes the community look bad, you know?”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brockton police.

These shootings happened less than a week after multiple people were shot during similar World Cup celebrations in Brockton.

Brockton is home to the biggest Cape Verdean population in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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