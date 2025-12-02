Stonehill College launches new Bachelor of Science in nursing

EASTON, Mass. — Stonehill College announced it is set to launch a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing.

The introduction of the nursing program marks a significant expansion for Stonehill College, aiming to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

“Stonehill 2030: Building Together is off to a strong start with the forthcoming launch of our BSN program,” said Rev. John Denning, C.S.C., president of Stonehill College. “This degree will enhance the future of healthcare by preparing skilled nurses whose practice is rooted in a desire to serve the common good,” Denning added.

The program will provide students with the necessary education and training to pursue careers in nursing, a field that continues to see increased demand nationwide.

“The introduction of the BSN program marks the start of a transformative period for the College,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Peter Ubertaccio said. “As we elevate Stonehill’s academic offerings through this bold initiative, we remain committed to nurturing a student-focused community that prioritizes moral and intellectual growth.”

According to a 2024 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics it is projected that BSN positions will increase by 9% from 2020 to 2030.

Applications are now open, and classes will start during the 2026–2027 academic year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

