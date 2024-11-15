Stoneham home deemed ‘total loss’ after raging blaze breaks out in attic

STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham home has been deemed “a total loss” after a raging blaze broke out in the attic on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Gould Street found smoke pouring from the eaves of a two-story home and heavy flames burning in the attic, according to Stoneham Fire Chief Matt Grafton.

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing a ladder truck to the roof, where they worked to vent the burning section of the home.

Grafton said the foot of one firefighter went through the roof, forcing crews to retreat and battle the blaze from the ground.

Firefighters later entered the home and pulled down the second-floor ceiling to extinguish the blaze.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Stoneham fire

All residents and pets escaped the home unharmed and there were no reported injuries to firefighters.

This fire came just hours after 14 people were displaced by a blaze at an apartment building in town.

Grafton said the home suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group