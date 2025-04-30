Boston man arrested for receiving child porn of minors between ages 3 and 10

BOSTON — A Boston man has been arrested for allegedly receiving child pornography with minor victims between the ages of 3 and 10, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Cess Frazier, 32, has been charged with one count of receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Frazier was arrested Tuesday at his home and he later made his initial appearance in federal court in Boston. He has been ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for May 1.

According to the charging documents, investigators allegedly identified Frazier as a person who who had purchased child sexual abuse material.

During a search of Frazier’s cell phone approximately 100 media files that depicted child sexual abuse material were allegedly found saved in Telegram Messenger.

The minor victims in the files are alleged to be between approximately three and 10 years old, according to prosecutors.

If convicted of the charge of receipt of child pornography, Frazier faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274 or contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group