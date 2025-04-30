Local

Man found dead in car pulled from canal in Lowell, DA says

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police investigating after car pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in northern Massachusetts are investigating after a man was pulled from a submerged car in a Lowell canal Wednesday.

First responders were called to remove the submerged vehicle. The driver, a 65-year-old Lowell man, was found dead inside, the DA says.

The DA’s office said the vehicle seemingly crashed through the barrier surrounding the canal around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there is no foul play,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Police could be seen taking pictures of a black SUV in a parking lot near the water.

Police investigating after car pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell

Police investigating after car pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read