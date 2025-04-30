Man found dead in car pulled from canal in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in northern Massachusetts are investigating after a man was pulled from a submerged car in a Lowell canal Wednesday.

First responders were called to remove the submerged vehicle. The driver, a 65-year-old Lowell man, was found dead inside, the DA says.

The DA’s office said the vehicle seemingly crashed through the barrier surrounding the canal around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there is no foul play,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Police could be seen taking pictures of a black SUV in a parking lot near the water.

