Man found dead in car pulled from canal in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in northern Massachusetts are investigating after a man was pulled from a submerged car in a Lowell canal Wednesday.
First responders were called to remove the submerged vehicle. The driver, a 65-year-old Lowell man, was found dead inside, the DA says.
The DA’s office said the vehicle seemingly crashed through the barrier surrounding the canal around 3:00 Wednesday morning.
“No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there is no foul play,” the DA’s office said in a statement.
Police could be seen taking pictures of a black SUV in a parking lot near the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group