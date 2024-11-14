14 people displaced following a fire in a Stoneham apartment building

STONEHAM, Mass. — According to Stoneham Fire Chief Matt Grafton, a fire broke out on the 3rd floor of a Stoneham apartment building, leaving a total of 14 people displaced.

When crews arrived, a resident was hanging out of a third-floor window and had to be rescued using special aerial equipment. Another resident was transported by EMS after suffering smoke inhalation and burns.

Chief Grafton also stated that a total of 11 apartment units have been displaced from the fire.

Fire crews have put out the blaze and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

