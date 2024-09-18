Stoneham Fire Department declare a Tier 1 hazmat incident on Main Street

STONEHAM - The Stoneham Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at a business on Maine Street.

At approximately 1:18 P.M., the Stoneham Fire Department responded to a call at LA Fitness, 121 Main St., that a haze was coming from a rooftop HVAC unit. Firefighters from the Stoneham FD evacuated the building, and got an assist from the Woburn FD due to the Stoneham ladder truck out of service with mechanical issues.

Firefighters from both engines were able to shutdown the HVAC unit and declared it a Tier 1 Hazmat.

A Hazmat team has been dispatched to respond to the incident to correctly identify the gas, which was thought to be Freon, and confirm that the area is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group