Stolen E-bike investigation leads to gun, drug arrest in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A seemingly routine stolen bike investigation on Tuesday resulted in several gun and drug charges for a North Shore man.

Gerard E. Francis Jr., 36, of Essex, is charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, larceny over $1,200, possession of a Class B Substance, and resisting arrest.

Officers responding to the McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue just before 8 p.m. for a report of a larceny of an E-bike spoke with a victim and obtained a description of the suspected thief, according to Gloucester Police.

Officer Kevin Mackey located a man who fit the description, later identified as Francis, a short time later about a block away near Willow and Cleveland Street.

Police say they found probable cause to pat and frisk Francis for a weapon and found a black handgun in his waistband.

He allegedly attempted to run from officers but was apprehended.

A further search determined that Francis was carrying a large-capacity Glock 17 handgun, 28 rounds of ammunition, over $1,700 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of cocaine, according to detectives.

The stolen E-bike was also located a short distance away and returned to its owner.

“This case, which began as a seemingly basic investigation, exemplifies the high standard of policing we strive for and highlights the value of sound procedural knowledge and attention to detail,” said Chief Conley, who praised all officers involved. “This arrest removed a dangerous individual and a firearm from our community, underscoring the importance of remaining vigilant and methodical in our approach to policing.”

Francis was arraigned Wednesday in Gloucester District Court. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on October 1.

