‘Still in shock:’ Family who survived highway crash following fatal shooting in Foxboro shares story

FOXBORO, Mass. — A Providence family whose car flipped and crashed into the woods as a result of a fatal shooting on Route 95 South in Foxborough Saturday night feels lucky to be alive.

Mass. State Police say someone in a black or dark-colored sedan fired multiple rounds into the black Mercedes 37-year-old Justin Parker was driving, killing the North Attleborough father.

37-year-old Justin R. Parker

As Parker’s Mercedes swerved into Emelington Herrera’s Lexus, the family’s vehicle rolled over and landed on its side.

Herrera, his wife Glendy Ramos and their 1.5-year-old son Leandro were not hurt. But the baby was hanging sideways in his carseat, hysterical.

“What I remember is I was driving in the left lane when suddenly I just saw a dark-color car came out of nowhere and hit us…And my car just started to roll over,” Herrera said. “I looked back and the baby started crying.”

Herrera and his family hadn’t heard the shooting and had no idea what led up to the crash until witnesses who stopped to help told them.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t know how could this happen on the highway,” Herrera said. “They put innocent people’s lives in danger.”

State police are investigating the possibility road rage led to the shooting. As they search for the killer, investigators are asking the public for help providing information or video.

Police are looking for dashcam or other video captured between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 95 South from Waltham to the Rhode Island line or along the Route 3/93 corridor from Boston or Weymouth, through Milton and Canton to 95-South. The driver is believed to have merged from one of those directions onto 95 South around 9:20 p.m.

“We are asking truck drivers, rideshare drivers, or anyone who employs a dash cam or who might otherwise have captured footage along those roadways during that time frame to contact us at 781-327-9801,” said District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey in a news release Monday. “We have developed certain information that may help us to identify distinctive features on the car driven by the shooter.”

As Herrera prays for the Parker family, he knows just how lucky his family was.

“I feel thankful that we all – like, my family – is safe and we came out of the car with no scratches at all,” Herrera said.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group