Police requesting video in search for gunman, vehicle involved in deadly shooting on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Authorities are still searching for a gunman and vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxboro over the weekend, and are now asking the public to check any dashcam footage they may have.

Troopers responding to a report of a shooting on the southbound side of the highway after 10 p.m. on Saturday found the driver of a Mercedes suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, 37-year-old Justin R. Parker, of North Attleboro, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the driver of a dark-colored or possibly black sedan fired multiple rounds into Parker’s Mercedes while traveling down the highway.

“Road rage is one of the possibilities under investigation, but we are not in a place to provide any certainty on that.,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

Authorities are asking anyone who has dashcam or other video footage captured between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. along the Route 95 South corridor from Waltham to the Rhode Island line or along the Route 3/93 corridor from Boston or Weymouth, through Milton and Canton, to Route 95 South to contact detectives.

“We have developed certain information that may help us to identify distinctive features on the car driven by the shooter,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “We are asking truck drivers, rideshare drivers, or anyone who employs a dash cam or who might otherwise have captured footage along those roadways during that time frame to contact us at 781-327-9801.”

Investigators believe the driver merged from one of those directions onto Route 95 South at about 9:20 p.m. The DA’s office says they are not releasing any further details about the car’s appearance.

“We are not asking people to go back through their video footage themselves and make determinations of any kind – we are asking them to call so that we can arrange to have police view the footage,” Morrissey said. “Given where we are in the investigation, this could lead to identifying the shooter who killed Justin R. Parker.”

One witness stated he saw two cars going after each other with three or four shots coming from one of them with a muzzle flash.

The Mercedes reportedly swerved into a Lexus SUV being driven by a family, causing the Lexus to crash into the woods off the highway. The family wasn’t seriously hurt.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Foxboro shooting

Parker’s Mercedes then apparently swerved again, striking the center guard rail before coming to rest on the highway, according to the DA’s office.

Parker’s neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told Boston 25 News that Parker is a father and a family man.

“I saw him, like, yesterday. It’s shocking,” said Parker’s neighbor. “He was a great guy. I feel terrible for what happened. I’m going to have him in my prayers.”

State police are now asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward as they continue efforts to track down the other vehicle involved.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, or who may have seen one or more dark-colored sedans operating erratically or at a high rate of speed on Rte. 95 before or after the area of Exit 16 to call 781-327-9801 and speak with the state police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” DA Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group