Sticker shock ahead? Proposed gas rate hikes for Mass. customers could push bills way up

BOSTON — Some Massachusetts gas customers could see significant increases on their utility bills if proposed gas distribution rate hikes are approved, with potential increases ranging from about 10% to as much as 38%, according to National Grid.

A public meeting is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Breed Middle School in Lynn, giving customers an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes.

The decision ultimately rests with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. If approved, the new rates would take effect on December 1, 2026.

According to National Grid estimates:

Boston Gas service area

The typical residential heating customer would see their monthly bill increase by about $23.66 during the winter, an 8.4% increase.

Colonial Gas service area

Residential heating customers could see an average monthly increase of around $25, or 9.4%.

For commercial and industrial customers, the impact would vary widely depending on usage and rate class. National Grid says bills could decrease by up to 37.5% or increase by as much as 37.8% for some customers.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has already raised concerns about the proposed rate hikes.

Additional public hearings are scheduled throughout April, allowing residents and business owners to provide feedback before the DPU decides whether to approve or reject the new gas distribution rates.

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