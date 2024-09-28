Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre to resign

Ralph de la Torre will step down from his role as CEO of Steward Health Care as the for-profit network of hospitals and healthcare providers continues to undergo bankruptcy proceedings, his personal spokesperson told Boston 25 News Saturday.

“While Dr. de la Torre has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms, he will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population,” his spokesperson, Rebecca Kral said. “Dr. de la Torre urges continued focus on this mission and believes Steward’s financial challenges put a much-needed spotlight on Massachusetts’s ongoing failure to fix its healthcare structure and the inequities in its state system.”

The news of de la Torre’s planned exit comes days after the United States Senate approved a resolution Wednesday intended to hold him in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a Senate panel.

The criminal contempt resolution refers the matter to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia to criminally prosecute de la Torre for failing to comply with the subpoena.

In a letter sent to the committee ahead of last week’s hearing, Alexander Merton, an attorney for de la Torre, said the committee’s request to have him testify would violate his Fifth Amendment rights.

The Constitution protects de la Torre from being compelled by the government to provide sworn testimony intended to frame him “as a criminal scapegoat for the systemic failures in Massachusetts’ health care system,” Merton wrote, adding that de la Torre would agree to testify at a later date.

Steward latest

Texas-based Steward, which operates about 30 hospitals nationwide, filed for bankruptcy in May.

Steward has been working to sell a half-dozen hospitals in Massachusetts. But it received inadequate bids for two other hospitals, Carney Hospital in Boston and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in the town of Ayer, both of which have closed as a result.

A federal bankruptcy court approved the sale of Steward’s other Massachusetts hospitals.

Steward said in August that it had entered into definitive agreements to sell certain hospitals. Terms of the asset agreements indicate that Rhode Island-based Lifespan will purchase Morton Hospital in Taunton and Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, while Lawrence General Hospital will purchase Holy Family Hospital locations in Methuen and Haverhill.

These transfers of ownership are expected to go into effect on Oct. 1, state officials said.

Steward has also shut down pediatric wards in Massachusetts and Louisiana, closed neonatal units in Florida and Texas, and eliminated maternity services at a hospital in Florida.

Gov. Maura Healey on Friday formally seized St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton through eminent domain to keep the hospital open.

The move will allow the state to take control of the property and transition operation of the hospital to a new medical services provider, Boston Medical Center, the governor said in a statement on Friday morning.

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton A passer-by walks past an entrance to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

Boston 25 News has reached out to Steward for comment and has asked if de la Torre will remain a major shareholder in the company.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group