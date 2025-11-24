Stefon Diggs’ partner Cardi B turns her umbilical cord info jewelry after welcoming son

Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her new baby with a unique piece of jewelry made from the baby’s umbilical cord.

The bracelet, crafted by a company called Mommy Made Encapsulation, is heart-shaped and serves as a personal keepsake for the rapper and her family.

The company said that creating this keepsake is always such an honor, but doing it for Cardi and her sweet baby again means the world to them.

Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs welcomed their baby earlier this month.

Last week, Cardi B shared photos of herself holding her baby boy, who was wrapped in a Patriots swaddle featuring Diggs’ name.

The couple has not yet revealed the name of their newborn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

