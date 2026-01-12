Steamship Authority announces when summer travelers can begin booking vehicle reservations

The Steamship Authority has announced when people can begin booking vehicle reservations for travel to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for the summer months.

Island residents and some seasonal homeowners will again receive early access through the Head Start program. Head Start allows eligible customers to book up to 10 car reservations before the public.

The program is open to year-round residents in the Excursion Program and seasonal homeowners in the Preferred Program. It is designed to help islanders secure ferry space for essential summer travel.

This year, Head Start will be split into two parts:

From January 13 to January 19, 2026, eligible customers may book reservations only for themselves. These reservations must be in the account holder’s name and cannot be transferred to anyone else.

From January 20 to January 26, 2026, customers may use up to five of their 10 reservations for friends or family members. Up to three of those five reservations may be made transferable and reassigned later.

Head Start reservations open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and may be made online or by mail. Travel dates covered run from May 14 through October 22, 2026.

After Head Start ends, reservations will open to the public in stages.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group