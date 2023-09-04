Statue at Worcester Art Museum returned to owner after likely being stolen

A statue that has lived inside the Worcester Art Museum for nearly six decades is being returned to its owner after likely being stolen or improperly imported.

The bronze ‘Portrait of a Lady’ statue was purchased by the Worcester Art Museum in 1966 and is now being sent to the Manhattan DA’s Office after learning about the history of its ownership.

According to the art museum, “the Roman bronze bust dates to 160–180 CE and is thought to have come from a large family shrine in Turkey of an emperor, possibly Marcus Aurelius or Septimus Severus, likely a life-sized representation of one of their daughters.”

“We are very thankful for the new information provided to us,” said Matthias Waschek, the Worcester Art Museum’s Jean and Myles McDonough Director. “The ethical standards applicable to museums are much changed since the 1960s, and the Museum is committed to managing its collection consistent with modern ethical standards.”

The statue will make its way to New York before being returned to its country of origin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

