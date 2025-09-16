State Senator pushes ‘Right to Read Act’ to address Massachusetts reading crisis

Throughout the year, 25 Investigates has been reporting on the reading crisis facing students in Massachusetts.

Data shows that 60 percent of 4th graders in the Commonwealth are not reading proficiently for their grade level. We have also examined some of the state’s solutions to solving the crisis.

One proposed solution is new legislation that would change how some students in Massachusetts are taught to read and what teaching methods and materials educators can use in the classroom.

Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m. to talk about the Right to Read Act.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group