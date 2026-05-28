Mass. Gov. Healey to unveil new statewide guidance on ICE interactions

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is set to announce new statewide guidance Thursday outlining how schools, child care providers, colleges, health care facilities, and places of worship should respond to interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The guidance is required under an executive order that Healey signed earlier this year, aimed at setting clear boundaries on immigration enforcement in state-run or state-supported spaces.

That order prohibits 287(g) agreements that allow local law enforcement to partner with ICE and bars federal agents from making civil immigration arrests in non-public areas of state facilities. It also prevents the use of state property for staging immigration enforcement operations.

State officials say the new framework is intended to provide clarity for institutions across Massachusetts as they navigate these rules.

Healey will be joined at the announcement by Health and Human Services Secretary Kiame Mahaniah, Office for Refugees and Immigrants Executive Director Cristina Aguilera Sandoval, and several faith leaders.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Massachusetts State House.

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