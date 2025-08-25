25 Investigates: Why Massachusetts is retraining teachers to help kids learn to read

BOSTON — Hundreds of Massachusetts teachers went to back to school this summer. They participated in training to enhance how they teach young students to read.

Throughout the year, 25 Investigates has been telling you about the reading crisis in our state.

State leaders are investing millions of dollars into solutions. We asked to see that investment, firsthand.

25 Investigates was there in early August when hundreds of teachers spent four days in Mansfield in literacy instruction training.

“Today we’ve got 300 teachers representing 84 districts across the state learning the basis of evidence-based early literacy instruction,” said Patrick Tutwiler, Massachusetts Secretary of Education.

The trainings, that fully funded by the state, were dubbed ‘Literacy Launch Institute’ and are just part of Massachusetts’ efforts to improve literacy skills for students statewide.

As reported by 25 Investigates first in February a national report revealed that 60% of Massachusetts 4th graders were reading below grade level, with even higher percentages among Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students.

The trainings targeted educators in grades Kindergarten through 3rd. Tutwiler says it’s crucial to target those students in the youngest grades.

“If there are challenges between that period of time, it’s much easier to fix those challenges as they go forward,” Tutwiler said.

The Literacy Launch Institute aims to equip educators with the confidence and tools to reach all students, emphasizing the importance of early intervention. Massachusetts-based HILL for Literacy ran the workshops. Participating schools are eligible for additional support throughout the school year.

Lisa Maucione, a teacher in Dartmouth Public Schools, told 25 Investigates that teachers are eager to learn the best ways to help their students, highlighting the need for effective reading instruction preparation.

“Teachers want this knowledge,” Maucione said. “They want to the best ways to help their students.”

That’s not lost on Stephanie Grimaldi, an education professor at Westfield State University.

“We have an issue. We do a great job for many students. We don’t do a job for all students yet,” Grimaldi said.

With the state’s investment in teacher training and tutoring programs, Massachusetts aims to ensure all students receive effective reading instruction.

In addition to the professional development for teachers, the state is helping districts purchase high quality and structural material. The state is also introducing high dosage tutoring in 272 elementary schools, targeting 10,000 students in the first year to provide tailored instruction for struggling students. That’s tailored instruction for struggling students for 15 minutes a day over a week.

