State police respond to serious crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — State police responded to a serious crash in Georgetown.
According to State Police, officers responded to a rollover with multiple ejections on Route 95 at the Route 133 ramp complex in Georgetown around 11:17 a.m.
Parts of I-95 were shutdown but have since reopened. Exit 78 B and Rt 133 is closed.
Medflight also responded to the scene.
Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
Update: I-95 reopened. Exit 78 B and Rt 133 closed https://t.co/C7TSOSjHZC— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 10, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
