State police respond to serious crash in Georgetown

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — State police responded to a serious crash in Georgetown.

According to State Police, officers responded to a rollover with multiple ejections on Route 95 at the Route 133 ramp complex in Georgetown around 11:17 a.m.

Parts of I-95 were shutdown but have since reopened. Exit 78 B and Rt 133 is closed.

Medflight also responded to the scene.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

