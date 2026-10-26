State police K9 apprehends driver after 100+ mph pursuit across several NH towns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges after New Hampshire State Police say a high-speed pursuit that crossed several communities ended with a K9 apprehending him in Manchester.

The pursuit began shortly before midnight Saturday after New Hampshire troopers were alerted that Maine State Police had been pursuing a 2013 Nissan Altima on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near the New Hampshire border.

Trooper Daniel Bourque later spotted the Nissan on I-95 in Hampton after the Maine pursuit had ended. Police said Bourque saw the car being driven recklessly at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

When Bourque attempted to stop the driver, police said he refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit.

According to state police, the driver continued speeding and failed to stay within a single lane before exiting I-95 onto Route 101 westbound. The pursuit continued through several communities.

Additional troopers and local police officers deployed tire-deflation devices as the Nissan entered Candia. Despite having deflated tires, police said the driver continued onto I-93 southbound and eventually I-293 northbound in Manchester.

Police said the pursuit ended after the Nissan struck a guardrail and stopped. The driver then allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Trooper Joshua Farmer deployed his police dog, K9 Soka, who apprehended the driver.

Police identified the driver as Andrew McInnes, 42, of Hampton. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries.

McInnes is charged with two counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, willful interference with police dogs and resisting arrest.

Police said he also faces violation-level offenses of driving after suspension, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

McInnes refused bail and was taken to the Rockingham County Jail pending an appearance Monday in Brentwood District Court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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