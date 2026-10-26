‘I don’t want to be bailed out’: Man accused of trying to rob 3 Boston banks appears before judge

BOSTON — A man accused of trying to rob three banks within an hour appeared in a Boston courtroom on Monday.

Anthony Matarazzo, 68, of New Jersey, is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery after he allegedly tried to rob three banks Saturday afternoon.

Matarazzo allegedly walked into East West Bank, Cathay Bank and Bank of America, passing a note to tellers that read, “I have a gun. Give me large bills, this is a robbery.” Prosecutors said Matarazzo was looking for $200.

Matarazzo allegedly got away with cash from Cathay Bank before he was taken into custody near Bank of America.

A court-appointed doctor found Matarazzo competent to stand trial but expressed concerns about potential memory issues as he sought to represent himself. A standby attorney was appointed for him.

A judge ordered Matarazzo held on $750,000 bail and ordered him to stay away from financial institutions in Massachusetts while wearing a GPS monitor. Prosecutors said he has a lengthy criminal history in multiple states.

“I don’t want to be bailed out,” Matarazzo told the judge. “I wouldn’t be here right now if I had that kind of money,”

Prosecutors said that although Matarazzo allegedly threatened tellers with a gun, he did not have one in his possession.

His next court date is Nov. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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