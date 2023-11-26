State police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Avon that left 3 people with serious injuries

AVON, Mass. — State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Avon that left 3 people with serious injuries.

Troopers responded to a three-car crash on Route 24 Southbound near exit 35B in Avon around 1:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, state police found 3 people seriously injured two of whom were ejected from their vehicles, according to state police.

The operator of the first vehicle, a 24-year-old Dorchester woman, was seriously injured and transported to a Boston hospital.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old Dorchester woman, also suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to a hospital in Burlington.

The third vehicle was operated by a 19-year-old Lakeville man, who was also transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and according to state police, charges are warranted and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

