State police identify woman killed in rollover wreck on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the driver who was killed in a rollover wreck on Interstate 95 in Foxboro on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 14 just before 8 p.m. found a mangled Kia sedan lodged in the treeline, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 35-year-old Brittany Camacho, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where she was pronounced dead.

The right breakdown lane was closed for hours while crews towed the vehicle from the woods.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

