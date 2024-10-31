Driver dies after being ejected from car in Foxborough rollover crash, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A person has died after being thrown from a car during a rollover crash Wednesday night.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the area of I95 South near mile marker 14 just before 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Arriving officers found that one person was ejected from the car. The victim was transported to Study Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their identity is not being released at this time.

It is unclear if the victim was wearing a seatbelt or how many people were in the car.

The right breakdown lane was closed for hours while crews towed the vehicle from the wood line. All lanes have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains ongoing by the State Police Collision Analysis team and MassDOT.

No further information was immediately available.

