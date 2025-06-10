State police identify Mass. driver killed in New Hampshire crash

SALISBURY, N.H. — State police have identified a Massachusetts driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Monday.

Brian L. Young, 63, of Andover, Massachusetts died when the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck he was driving crashed into a tree, state police said Tuesday.

At 3:30 a.m. Monday, state police dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Road.

The caller reported that a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had crashed into a tree and the driver was unconscious.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Young dead at the scene, state police said.

Troopers and members of the Salisbury Fire Department and the Penacook Rescue Squad responded.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Peter Kosakowski at 603-223-4381 or via email at Peter.C.Kosakowski@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

