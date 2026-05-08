State Police Honor MSP Trooper Kevin Trainor with Dignified Transfer to Funeral Home

PEABODY, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police along with first responders and law enforcement agencies honored Trooper Kevin Trainor Thursday night with a dignified transfer from the Medical Examiner’s office in Boston to a funeral home in Peabody.

Trainor died early Wednesday morning, responding to a wrong-way driver on Route One in Lynnfield. The 30-year-old’s shift had just ended when the call came in, but he chose to respond anyway.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Throughout the 15-mile procession, community members could be seen coming out in full force to pay their respects.

“It’s really a tribute and it’s a show of community,” Julie Ward, a North Shore community member said.

“It’s very solemn here today... It’s just so sad,” Leslie Courtemanche, another North Shore community member said.

As the procession made its way from Boston to Peabody, Lynn Street became lined with people waiting for their arrival. American flags could be seen gripped tightly, as others placed their hands over their hearts to honor a hero.

HONORING A HERO:

First responders conducted a dignified transfer of fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor on Thursday evening, where he was transferred to a funeral home in Peabody. pic.twitter.com/Ue7GhyPz7U — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 8, 2026

“It’s just really sad he was just starting his career and starting his life,” Ward said.

“I hope if I’m ever in a situation that I would be as brave as that to risk my life for other people,” Courtemanche said.

Many in the community overcome with emotion for someone they just learned about. While Trainor’s fellow troopers are left grieving a brother.

“I can’t imagine going into that situation knowing what the outcome possibly could have been. And he knew that,” Patricia Kelty, a North Shore community member, said.

It was a showing of love for Trainor, along with the men and women who chose a career to put their lives on the line every day to protect others.

“They help every day. It doesn’t matter if they’re working or they’re not working, they’re always here to help us,” Marylou Leonard, a North Shore community member said.

“We just want to honor the tragedy, the sacrifice that he made,” Courtemanche said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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