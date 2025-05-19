State Police: Five people hospitalized after multi-car collision in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Five people were hospitalized after a six-car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95, State Police said.

On Sunday, around 1:30 A.M., State Troopers responded to Interstate 95 Southbound to multiple calls of a disabled motor vehicle in the middle lane.

Upon arrival, authorities observed a six-car crash, with one of the cars rolled over.

Authorities closed down the section of the interstate.

As a result of the crash, five people were transported to the hospital with injuries. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

At 3:15 A.M., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

