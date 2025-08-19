State police cruiser involved in 9-car crash that snarled traffic on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — A multi-car crash on the North Shore snarled traffic during Tuesday’s evening commute.

Nine vehicles, including a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, were involved in the crash that left debris scattered across Route 1 near Walnut Street in Saugus shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The cluster of crashed vehicles was confined mostly to the leftmost lane but appeared to close at least three lanes. Traffic crept by in the rightmost lanes.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Three vehicles had to be towed away from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

