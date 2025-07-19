Local

State police call off search for glider pilot following reported crash near Plum Island

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
NEWBURY — Several agencies searched for a pilot of a hang glider after the small aircraft reportedly crashed off Plum Island Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police received several reports of a “small, fixed-wing object” crashing in the marshland near Newbury’s Plum Island around 8:30 a.m., an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

However, state police were unable to locate the crash site and called off the search around 11:00 a.m. after determining that the callers might have misseen the aircraft’s descent.

The United States Coast Guard and Newbury Fire Department were also notified and assisted in the search.

