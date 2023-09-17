State, Lawrence Police investigating death of infant

LAWRENCE, Mass — Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating after an infant died in Lawrence Friday night.

The infant was brought to Holy Family Hospital and declared deceased Friday evening, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News. Both State Police and Lawrence police are investigating the child’s death,

Officials did not disclose the reason why the infant was taken to the hospital.

The DA’s office said no additional details could be shared before an official ruling from the Medical Examiner.

