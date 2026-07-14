ICE pausing most traffic stops after series of deadly shootings, sources tell 25 Investigates

BIDDEFORD, ME. — Sources tell 25 Investigates that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will pause most traffic stops following a series of deadly shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian man in Maine on Monday.

This is the second fatal shooting involving ICE agents within a week. A 52-year-old man from Texas was also shot and killed on his way to work on July 7 after federal agents driving unmarked vehicles pursued his vehicle.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents attempted to stop the man’s vehicle in Maine when he tried to flee, prompting an officer to open fire out of concern for public safety.

Federal officials said the man had been ordered to leave the country and described the vehicle as being used as a threat.

“He had been given an order to leave the country. He was in a vehicle, pulled out in the vehicle, and the term the secretary used was ‘weaponized the vehicle,’ officials said.

The incident has prompted calls from state leaders and advocacy groups for a full investigation into what happened.

The man was reportedly on his way to work, according to the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition. The group said the man was authorized to work in the United States.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maine Attorney General’s office and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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