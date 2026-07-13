Boston man dies after skydiving accident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died after a skydiving accident at a facility in Orange, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 4 PM when first responders were dispatched to Jumptown Skydiving in response to reports of a serious accident.

Once there, crews found the man. An initial investigation indicates that the Boston man had fallen around 30 feet after a “sudden and unexpected gust of wind interfered with his parachute.”

The man was then transported to Athol Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death is being reviewed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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