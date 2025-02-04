State issues contamination warning for marijuana sold in Mass. See list of impacted products, stores

State cannabis regulators warned in a health and safety advisory issued on Monday that a slew of marijuana products sold in Massachusetts in recent months are contaminated or potentially contaminated with high levels of yeast and mold.

The affected products, including marijuana flower and pre-rolls, were sold at more than two dozen retail dispensaries and medical treatment centers between May 31, 2024, and January 23, 2025, according to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

“The affected products previously passed required compliance testing between March 2024 and June 2024, however, following additional compliance testing, samples of the affected products were found to have the presence of yeast and mold above the acceptable testing limits established for total yeast and mold,” the CCC said in a statement posted on its website. “The affected products are subject to further investigation by the Commission and may be subject to confirmatory retesting before they can be made available to the public.”

Consumers and patients are urged to check whether any of the affected products are currently in their possession. The CCC urged anyone in possesion of the tainted marijuana to destroy it or return it to the store they bought it at for proper disposal.

Anyone who experiences adverse health effects after consuming the affected products should seek medical attention and alert their marijuana retailer.

The affected products include:

1 g pre-rolls Strane, Carbon Fiber, batch number: M00003392611

3.5 g Strane, Carbon Fiber, batch number: M00002987950

1 g pre-rolls Strane, Carbon Fiber, batch number: M00002956710

28 g Strane, Carbon Fiber, batch number: M00003340103

1 g pre-rolls Strane, Frosted Jungle, batch number: M00003264623

3.5 g Strane, Frosted Jungle, batch number: M00002988050

3.5 g Garcia hand-picked, Highland OG, batch number: M00003340105

28 g Garcia hand-picked, Highland OG, batch number: M00003340210

7 g Garcia hand-picked, Highland OG, batch number: M00003340216

1 g pre-rolls Garcia hand-picked, Highland OG, batch number: M00003204633

Pre-rolls Strane, Silver Kush, batch number: M00003204633

5g pre-roll 10 pk Strane, Silver Kush, batch number: M00002592380

The affected products were sold at the following locations:

253 Organic in Montague

Ashli’s in Attleboro

KG Collective Brockton in Brockton

Holistic Industries in Somerville

Enlite Cannabis Dispensary in Northampton

Herbal Pathways in Pittsfield

Holistic Industries in Easthampton

Holistic Industries in Springfield

Great Barrington Retail in Great Barrington

6 Bricks in Springfield

Cypress Tree Management Natick in Natick

Erba C3 Dorchester in Boston

Massachusetts Citizens for Social Equity in Boston

Rooted In in Boston

Smokey Leaf in Greenfield

Enlite Cannabis Dispensary in Springfield

ARL Healthcare in Quincy

Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis in Easthampton

Holistic Industries in Monson

JimBuddys Rec Shop in Chicopee

Turnbuckle Consulting in Pittsfield

TDMA in Worcester

ARL Healthcare in Middleboro

Ganesh Wellness in West Boylston

Northeast Alternatives Retail in New Bedford

Northeast Alternatives Retail in Seekonk

Vedi Naturals in Marlboro

B.O.T. REALTY in Fitchburg

Uma Flowers in Pepperell

Essex Apothecary in Lynn

KG Collective Cambridge in Cambridge

Uma Flowers Lunenburg in Lunenburg

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group